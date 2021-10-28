Huddersfield vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield host Millwall at John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to return to winning ways.

The side have dropped five points from their last two games, including in the 3-0 defeat to league leaders Bournemouth last weekend.

It left them eighth in the standings with just 21 points from 14 games, level with their next opponents, but boasting more goals scored.

Millwall, meanwhile, have been on the up lately, winning four of their last five games and losing just once in their last 10.

Until the end of last month, the Lions were languishing closer to relegation than at the top, but now they've closed in on the top half of the standings.

Huddersfield vs Millwall Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be the 50th between the sides.

Huddersfield have won 22 of their previous 49, losing on a close 20 occasions.

That includes a 0-1 loss here at John Smith's in January this year.

Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Huddersfield vs Millwall Team News

Huddersfield

Long-term absentees Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Pipa and Aaron Rowe will all be unavailable on Saturday.

The Terriers have also said that manager Carlos Corberán will provide a further fitness update on the squad in a press conference on Friday.

Injured: Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Aaron Rowe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall

The Lions head coach Gary Rowett may stick with the same XI that beat Stoke City last weekend.

That means another chance to impress in defense for Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard.

Tom Bradshaw bagged his first pair of league goals of the season with a brace against the Potters and will be eager to add to his tally.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield vs Millwall Predicted XI

Huddersfield (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr; Ollie Turton, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo; Sorba Thomas, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma.

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Białkowski; Daniel Ballard, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper; Ryan Leonard, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace, Sheyi Ojo; Tom Bradshaw.

Huddersfield vs Millwall Prediction

Huddersfield may sit above Millwall, but the latter is the form team here, losing just once in their last 10 games, and winning four of their last five.

They may not be the most impressive side out there, but the Lions certainly know how to grind out results, and have run a taut ship at the back too.

Huddersfield, who're on a stuttering run of form, don't seem well-placed to stop them.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-2 Millwall

