Huddersfield vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Huddersfield host Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday (December 12) in the EFL Championship, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

With 21 points from 20 games, Huddersfield are 21st in the league table, facing an early relegation crisis. However, things have improved lately, with the Terriers slowly finding their feet - going winless in four games - winning one.

That win was a slender 2-1 victory at Sunderland 10 days ago. Delano Burgzorg netted the winner for Huddersfield in the 67th minute after Luke O'Nien had cancelled out Michal Helik's opener in the first half.

Preston, meanwhile, have lost steam lately, going four games without a win. The Lilywhites lost consecutively to Cardiff City (2-1), Middlesbrough (4-0) and QPR (2-0), before a goalless stalemate with Norwich City on Saturday.

Tht drop in form has seen them plummet to ninth in the standings with 29 points, just one behind the Championship playoffs spots, which shows that all's not lost yet for them.

Huddersfield vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 101 clashes between the two sides, and the spoils are closely shared, with Preston leading 39-38.

Preston have won three of their last four games with Huddersfield, losing one.

Preston are looking to win their third straight game at Huddersfield, having won 4-1 in August 2022 and 1-0 in October 2022.

Preston are winless in four Championship games, while Huddersfield have drawn their last two but are unbeaten in four.

With just four wins this season, Huddersfield have registered the fewest victories, after only Sheffield Wednesday (3) and Rotherham United (2).

Huddersfield vs Preston North End Prediction

Huddersfield are on the up and will look to use their momentum to avoid a loss in the fixture, where they've struggled in recent times. Preston, though, are not in their best shape at the moment but should hold the Terriers to a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-2 Preston

Huddersfield vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes