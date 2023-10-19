Huddersfield vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Huddersfield Town will welcome QPR to John Smith's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

QPR, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat on home turf to Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan opened the scoring in the 19th minute, while Arnor Sigurdsson scored a brace to inspire the visitors to the rout.

The defeat left the capital side in the relegation zone. They sit in 22nd spot, having garnered eight points from 11 games and are two points away from safety. Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, sit in 19th spot with 11 points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Huddersfield vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield Town have 16 wins to their name, QPR were victorious on 14 occasions, while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Huddersfield Town have drawn four of their last five league games.

QPR have won just six of their last 43 games in all competitions and none of their last six in the league (four losses).

Huddersfield Town have lost just one of the last 11 head-to-head games (six wins and four draws).

Huddersfield vs QPR Prediction

Both sides have struggled for positive results throughout the season, with no victory managed in their last 11 league games combined.

It has been worse for QPR who look set to be involved in another relegation scrap this season. Gareth Ainsworth's side are three points away from safety and can hardly afford to drop points against fellow relegation contenders. Huddersfield Town, for their part, can steer further clear of the dropzone if they claim the maximum points on offer here.

The Terriers also have a good record in this fixture, having won four and drawn two of their last seven games against QPR. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 QPR

Huddersfield vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Huddersfield Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest-scoring half: Second half