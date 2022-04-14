Huddersfield vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield host QPR at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both sides being in contrasting form.

Huddersfield are currently 3rd in the league, four points off Bournemouth in 2nd. Carlos Corberan's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over Luton last time out. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against QPR on Friday.

QPR, on the other hand, have been woeful of late and are currently 11th in the table. Mark Warburton's side have lost seven of their last ten games and their last five on the trot. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Huddersfield on Friday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Huddersfield vs QPR Head-to-Head

Huddersfield have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with QPR winning only one.

QPR's solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season, with Luke Amos' late goal being the difference between the two sides.

Huddersfield Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

QPR Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Huddersfield vs QPR Team News

Willock will be a huge miss for QPR

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win over Luton last time out. Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo and Matty Pearson are all still out injured.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Matty Pearson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR will be missing a host of players for the game. Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Yoann Barbet, David Marshall, Lee Wallace, Jeff Hendrick, Rob Dickie and Jordan Archer are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Yoann Barbet, David Marshall, Lee Wallace, Jeff Hendrick, Rob Dickie, Jordan Archer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield vs QPR Predicted XI

Huddersfield Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Russell, Pipa; Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani, Danny Ward

QPR Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Murphy Mahoney; Sam McCallum, Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson, Moses Odubajo; Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Luke Amos; Ilias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

Huddersfield vs QPR Prediction

It's hard to see QPR picking up any points given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Huddersfield will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-0 QPR

