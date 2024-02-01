Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to QPR last weekend. They went ahead through Jack Rudoni in the 86th minute but Kenneth Paal drew the game level in the fifth minute of injury time.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Watford.

The stalemate left the Owls in 23rd spot in the table, having garnered 23 points from 29 games. Huddersfield are 21st with 28 points to their name, making this clash a relegation six-pointer.

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield have 27 wins to their name, Sheffield Wednesday were victorious on 21 occasions while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting when they could not be separated in a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

The last 11 head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Huddersfield Town's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sheffield Wednesday have scored just seven goals in 14 away games this season, the lowest tally that any team has managed on their travels.

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Huddersfield Town parted ways with former manager Darren Moore on Monday, with the 49-year-old having won just three of 20 games in charge. The Terriers are just three points above the dropzone and do not have much margin for error if they are to avoid the drop.

Sheffield Wednesday are five points away from safety and a win here would still leave them in the bottom three. However, it would take them closer to safety while also crucially taking points off their fellow relegation rivals.

Games between these two sides tend to be cagey, low-scoring affairs and more of the same can be expected. Six of the last eight head-to-head games have ended in draws and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals