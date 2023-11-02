Huddersfield vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Huddersfield Town and Watford will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (November 4th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a harrowing 4-1 thrashing away to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United last weekend. Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville each scored first half braces, with the latter also providing both assists to the Welshman to guide the Whites to victory.

Watford, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Millwall on home turf. Yaser Asprilla broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, while Zian Flemming leveled matters just five minutes later. Wes Harding put the visitors ahead in the 85th minute to seemingly win the game but substitute Mileta Rajovic scored an injury-time equalizer.

The stalemate left the Clarets in 16th spot, having garnered 17 points from 14 games. Huddersfield Town sit in 21st place with 14 points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Huddersfield vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield Town have 16 wins to their name, Watford were victorious on 13 occasions, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Huddersfield claimed a 3-2 away win.

Watford have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Six of Huddersfield Town's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Watford's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Huddersfield Town have conceded the joint-most goals in the league this season so far (27).

Watford are aiming to win consecutive away league games for the first time since November last year.

Huddersfield vs Watford Prediction

Huddersfield Town continued their descent towards the bottom three, with their derby loss last week meaning they have won just one of their last seven league games. The loss leaves them just outside the relegation zone, having played one game more than the side below them, Rotherham United.

Watford have also struggled this season and are yet to hit top gear. However, Valerien Ismael's side are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak and will aim to build on this. They also have a good recent record against the Terriers, having won four of the last six games between the two sides.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-2 Watford

Huddersfield vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Watford to win or draw