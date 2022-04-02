Huesca vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

La Liga 2 action continues over the weekend as Huesca entertain Almeria at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday.

The hosts have made it two wins in a row in league fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in these matches. In their previous outing, they overcame Malaga 2-0 in their away game.

Almeria gave up a chance to move into second place in the standings as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to fourth-place Girona. They trail league leaders Eibar by four points and will be looking to close the gap with a win here.

Huesca vs Almeria Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 13 times across all competitions since 2011. They have never squared off in the Spanish top-flight.

The hosts enjoy a 6-4 lead against their southern rivals in this fixture while three games have ended in draws. They last met at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos in November, with the game ending in a goalless draw, so both sides will be looking to secure a win here.

Huesca form guide (La Liga 2): W-W-L-D-L

Almeria form guide (La Liga 2): L-W-D-L-W

Huesca vs Almeria Team News

Huesca

The hosts have a clean bill of health for the game and will be able to field the strongest possible XI here, as they look to extend their winning run to three games in the league.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Almeria

Chumi and Iván Martos are the two confirmed absentees for the visiting side. Largie Ramazani also did not train ahead of the trip to Huesca and will likely miss the game on account of a knee injury.

Injured: Chumi, Ivan Martos, Largie Ramazani

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Huesca vs Almeria Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez (GK); Gerard Valentín, Pablo Insua, Ignasi Miquel, Florian Miguel; David Timor, Pedro Mosquera; Jaime Seoane, Pablo Martinez, Marc Mateu; Darío Poveda.

Almeria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Martinez (GK); Cesar de la Hoz, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic; Alejandro Pozo, Lucas Robertone, Inigo Eguaras, Javi Robles, Sergio Rodriguez; Dyego Sousa, Franscisco Portillo

Huesca vs Almeria Prediction

Almeria have a decent away record this season with nine wins while they have also suffered six losses. Six of Oscenses' 11 wins this season have come at home and they are unbeaten in their last four home games.

We predict the game will be a closely fought affair and it should end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Almeria

