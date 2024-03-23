Huesca vs Burgos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2024

The action continues in round 32 of the Spanish Segunda Division as Huesca and Burgos go head-to-head at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides, Bolo’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and strengthen their position in the playoff places.

Huesca were guilty of a lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch as they played out a goalless draw with Tenerife last Saturday.

Antonio Hidalgo’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat, picking up three wins and five draws since January’s 1-0 loss to Eibar.

With 37 points from 31 matches, Huesca are currently 14th in the Segunda Division table, level on points with 15th-placed Real Zaragoza.

Burgos, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Levante when the sides squared off at the Estadio El Plantío last Saturday.

Prior to that, Bolo’s men were on a three-game winning streak, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

With 49 points from 31 matches, Burgos are currently sixth in the league standings, level on points with fifth-placed Sporting Gijon.

Huesca vs Burgos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Huesca hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Burgos have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Huesca are unbeaten in their last four games against Bolo's men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in October 2021.

Burgos have won just one of their last five away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since mid-December.

Huesca are unbeaten in all but one of their last six home matches, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of December.

Huesca vs Burgos Prediction

Huesca have hit their stride at the business end of the season and will head into the weekend looking to return to winning ways.

Burgos have struggled to get going on their travels and we see Huesca coming away with maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Huesca 2-1 Burgos

Huesca vs Burgos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Huesca to win

Tip 2: First to score - Huesca (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games against Burgos)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)