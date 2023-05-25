Huesca vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023 

Huesca host Eibar at the El Alcoraz for their final game of the season in Segunda Division on Saturday, looking to build on their last victory and end their campaign on a high.

The Azulgranas overcame bottom-side Lugo last weekend for only their 11th win of the league season from 41 games.

Javi Martinez and Samuel Obeng scored a goal apiece early in the second half to put the visitors 2-0 up before Sebas Moyano pulled one back for the relegation-battling side.

However, it was too little too late as Huesca held out for the remainder of the match for their first league win in six outings.

With 52 points in the bag from 41 games, Cuco Ziganda's side are down in 15th position of the standings with safety long secured.

Eibar, meanwhile, have qualified for the promotion playoffs and will look to end their regular season on a high note.

Los Armeros are in fifth position of the league standings with 68 points from 41 games, and the outcome of this game will have no impact on their playoffs hopes, as it's already secured.

Having lost to Girona last year, the Basque Country side will be hoping for a better outcome this time around as they aim to return to La Liga after two years.

Huesca vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 previous clashes between the sides, with Huesca winning five times and Eibar winning four times.

Eibar have beaten Huesca in their last two league meetings, both 2-1 wins on home soil.

Huesca, however, beat Eibar 2-0 in their last home game against them. In fact, the Azulgranas are unbeaten against the Basque Country outfit in their last three clashes in their backyard.

Eibar have scored 44 goals in the Segunda Division this season, which is the most after only five teams - Albacete (56), Granada (53), Las Palmas (49), Alaves (47) and Cartagena (46).

Huesca have scored only 36 goals, with only four teams netting fewer - Lugo (26), Ibiza (32), Oviedo (33) and Burgos (33).

Huesca vs Eibar Prediction

Neither side have much on the line here, so we expect a relatively drab affair. Huesca are unbeaten in three home games to Eibar, and we can see that run continue here with a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Eibar

Huesca vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

