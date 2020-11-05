Huesca vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Huesca welcome Basque club Eibar to the Estadio El Alcoraz in round nine of the 2020-21 La Liga season on Saturday.

The two sides will face off in a bottom-half-of-the-table clash, with the home side in 19th position in the table with five points while Eibar are four places above them in 15th.

Huesca are one of the two sides yet to win in La Liga this season, and very few gave them a chance against Real Madrid in their last encounter, especially after they had lost 4-1 to Real Sociedad coming into the game.

It was yet another 4-1 defeat, but the Azulgranas walked away with plenty of credit, with David Ferreiro scoring their consolation goal against Real Madrid.

Eibar followed their 1-0 away win over Sevilla with yet another loss at home, going down 2-0 to Cadiz at the Ipurua.

The visitors are the surprise of the season so far, and continued their excellent form against Eibar, with Alvaro Negredo and Salvi Sanchez grabbing the goals.

Eibar caused Cadiz plenty of problems but failed to win, and they remain winless in five games at home this season.

Huesca vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Of the last six games between the two sides, Huesca have had the upper hand, winning four, while Eibar have won the remaining two.

The two teams last met in the 2018-19 La Liga season, with Huesca doing the double over Eibar, winning 2-1 away and then defeating the Basque side 2-0 at home.

Huesca form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Eibar form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Huesca vs Eibar Team News

Huesca

There was good news for Eibar boss Michel, as veterans Mikel Rico and Pedro Lopez returned to the fold, recovering from the coronavirus and a muscle problem respectively. Shinji Okazaki is a doubt for this game, while Antonio Valera is out with a long-term shoulder injury.

Mikel Rico is expected to replace Kelechi Nwakali in the lineup, while David Ferreiro may also come in after his goal against Madrid.

Injuries: Antonio Valera

Doubtful: Shinji Okazaki

Suspensions: None

Eibar

Jose Luis Mendilibar has a mostly fit squad to choose from, with left-back Jose Angel out long-term and midfielder Recio a fitness doubt for this game.

Edu Exposito is in line for a start after Pape Diop's disappointing performance in midfield against Cadiz, but the rest of the XI ought to remain unchanged.

Injuries: Jose Angel

Doubtful: Recio

Suspensions: None

Huesca vs Eibar Predicted Lineups

Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernandez (GK); Pablo Maffeo, Jorge Pulido, Dimitris Siovas, Luisinho; Mikel Rico, Pedro Mosquera, Borja Garcia; Rafa Mir, Sandro Ramirez, David Ferreiro

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla; Edu Exposito, Pape Diop; Kevin Rodriguez, Takashi Inui, Bryan Gil; Kike Garcia

Huesca vs Eibar Prediction

Huesca cannot seem to buy a win at the moment, and with Eibar having won two out of three away games this season, the Basque side are favourites to win this encounter.

Michel's attacking setup will play into Eibar's hands, with Takashi Inui and Kike Garcia likely to find plenty of space to work their magic.

Expect an end-to-end game, with Eibar coming out on top.

Prediction: Huesca 1-2 Eibar