Huesca vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga's relegation battle takes center stage as Huesca host Elche at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Friday night.

Huesca are in the relegation zone with 24 points from 29 games, while Elche are two points ahead in 17th place in the table.

A goalless draw at home to Osasuna put Huesca in a cautiously optimistic mood ahead of the international break. The Oscences then pulled off a crucial 2-0 win away to Levante once club football resumed, with Rafa Mir scoring a brace.

Elche finished March with a 1-1 draw away to Getafe. Los Franjiverdes produced the same scoreline after the international break, with a 1-1 draw at home against Real Betis.

Huesca vs Elche Head-to-Head

Five of the last 10 games between Huesca and Elche have finished as draws.

Elche have won three of those games, while Huesca have managed two victories. Elche last won at the Alcoraz in the 2016-17 La Liga 2 season, securing a 3-0 win.

The two teams last met in October earlier this season, with Huesca managing a goalless draw away to Elche.

Huesca form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-D

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-W

Huesca vs Elche Team News

Huesca

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | En base a las pruebas realizadas, los servicios médicos determinan:



▪️ Maffeo tiene afectados los ligamentos acromioclaviculares y coracoclaviculares del hombro.



▪️ Siovas sufre una lesión leve en el bíceps femoral izquierdo.



➕INFO👇🏻https://t.co/vUx8q7RjKP — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) April 5, 2021

Pacheta lost Pablo Maffeo and Dimitris Siovas to injury in the win over Levante. However, Siovas could be fit for this game, having trained with the group during the week. Pedro Lopez should replace Maffeo in the lineup.

Denis Vavro returned to fitness against Levante and may make the lineup if Siovas cannot recover in time. Javi Ontiveros, Gaston Silva and Antonia Valera remain on the sidelines.

Injured: Pablo Maffeo, Javi Ontiveros, Gaston Silva, Antonio Valera

Doubtful: Dimitris Siovas

Suspended: None

Elche

Lucas Boye served his suspension in the previous game against Real Betis and returns to the squad. Fran Escriba also had more welcome news as Josan and Pablo Piatti have both recovered, leaving him with a fully-fit squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huesca vs Elche Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andres Fernandez (GK); Jorge Pulido, Denis Vavro, Pablo Insua; Pedro Lopez, David Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Elche (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Helibelton Palacios, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel; Pere Milla, Lucas Boye

Huesca vs Elche Prediction

The last two games between the two teams ended as draws, but Huesca are the favorites for this tie after their impressive win over Levante. Rafa Mir is in excellent form and should find the net, although Lucas Boye's return could also aid Elche.

We expect this to be a closely-fought relegation scrapfest, with Huesca nicking a crucial win.

Prediction: Huesca 2-1 Elche