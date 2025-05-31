Huesca vs Eldense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Huesca host Eldense at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday in their final game of the Segunda Division season. The Azulgrana were crushed 4-0 by Cadiz in their penultimate fixture away from home last weekend, succumbing to their 14th league defeat of the campaign.

Moussa Diakite, Oscar Melendo, Roger Marti and Alex Fernandez struck in a blitzing first half as Huesca were caught napping. Ahead of the season finale, the Aragon outfit have secured 61 points in 41 games and are eighth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Eldense bow out of the second division after two years, as their relegation has been confirmed. With 45 points, José Luis Oltra's side are down in 19th place in the standings and will play in the third division next season.

Lately, their form appears to have improved, going unbeaten in three games. Eldense overcame Malaga 1-0 before a pair of draws to Castellon (1-1) and Racing Santander (3-3). The side from Valencia will hope to continue that run and end their second-division sojourn on a winning note.

Huesca vs Eldense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two sides, with Huesca beating Eldense once and losing twice.

Huesca's first and only victory in the fixture came in their very first encounter in November 2006, when they won 2-0 on the road.

Having beaten Huesca 2-1 in their earlier fixture, Eldense are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time.

The Azulgrana haven't scored in three of their five games against Eldense.

Huesca have lost three of their last four league games, while Eldense are unbeaten in three.

Huesca vs Eldense Prediction

The Azulgrana have seen a much better campaign overall and come in as the favourites, with their home support. But Eldense will rely on their superior head-to-head record to avoid a loss. This one may end all sqaure, though, as it's the final day and nothing much is at stake besides pride.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Eldense

Huesca vs Eldense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

