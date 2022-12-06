Huesca vs FC Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7, 2022 

SD Huesca will welcome FC Andorra to Estadio El Alcoraz on matchday 19 of the Spanish Segunda Division on Wednesday (December 7).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Eibar on Saturday. Huesca went ahead through Daniel Escriche's 34th-minute strike, but Jose Corpas' 84th-minute penalty and Ruben Pulido's injury time own goal helped Eibar claim the win.

Andorra, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Cartagena SAD. Isak Jansson stepped off the bench to score the winner with literally his first kick in the third minute of injury time.

The defeat saw Els Tricolors drop to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 18 games. Huesca, meanwhile, are three points behind them in 11th.

Huesca vs FC Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third competitive meeting between the two teams. They each have one victory apiece.

They squared off in a friendly in August 2022, which Huesca won 3-1.

Huesca are on a four-game winless run across competitions, losing four of their last six games.

Andorra's defeat to Cartagena snapped their three-game winning streak.

Eleven of Andorra's last 12 games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Huesca's last seven home games have produced two goals or less, with six games producing one goal or fewer.

Huesca are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning five and drawing three.

Andorra have won their last three games on the road.

Huesca vs FC Andorra Prediction

Andorra have witnessed an upturn in fortunes since they were bought by Gerard Pique. They have made a major impact since gaining promotion to the Segunda Division for the first time last season.

The Catalan club are within touching distance of the playoff spots but will have to up the ante against a Huesca side that have been one of the league's most consistent performers at home. The two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 FC Andorra

Huesca vs FC Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip: Highest scoring half: equal

