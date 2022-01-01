Huesca vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Huesca will host Girona at El Alcoraz on Sunday as the Segunda Division makes its return after a two-week Christmas and New Year break.

The hosts played out a goalless draw against Alcorcon last time out, extending their unbeaten run in the league to six games.

They have, however, drawn four of those six games and have picked up seven draws in their last 10 league games.

Huesca sit mid-table in 11th place and have picked up 27 points from 21 games. Club manager Xisco will be looking to extend his side's unbeaten run but will want to transform their numerous draws into wins.

Girona are also performing well at the moment. They picked up a 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Burgos in their last game and could very well have scored five goals on the day. The visitors have now won four of their last five games across all competitions.

Girona sit sixth in the Segunda Division standings with 31 points. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they travel to Huesca on Sunday.

Huesca vs Girona Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Huesca and Girona. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Copa del Rey clash earlier this month. Girona knocked Huesca out of the cup competition as they won 1-0.

Huesca Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

Girona Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Huesca vs Girona Team News

Huesca

The hosts have no injured players ahead of their game against Girona at the weekend. Ignasi Miquel has served his one-game suspension and will return to the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Girona

The visitors, on the other hand, have a couple of injured players ahead of Sunday's game. Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento, Ramon Terrats and Borja Garcia are all injured and will not play the game.

Injured: Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento, Ramon Terrats, Borja Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huesca vs Girona Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Ignasi Miquel, Jorge Pullido, Andrei Ratiu; Cristian Salvador, Mikel Rico; Joaquin Munoz, Kelechi Nwakali, Jaime Seoane; Adolfo Gaich

Girona Predicted XI (5-3-2): Juan Carlos; Valery Fernandez, Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Santiago Bueno, Arnau Martinez; Alex Baena, Aleix Garcia, Pol Lozano; Cristhian Stuani, Samu Saiz

Huesca vs Girona Prediction

Huesca are unbeaten in their last six league games and have managed to keep a clean sheet in four of those games. Their home form has, however, been abysmal as they have won just one of their last nine home league games.

Girona are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last eight. They are in better form than their hosts and should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Huesca 1-2 Girona

Edited by Peter P