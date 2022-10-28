Huesca vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

Huesca will play host to Las Palmas at El Alcoraz in Segunda División action on Saturday.

Huesca vs Las Palmas Preview

The hosts have not been impressive so far but their campaign has not been chaotic either. They have won four of their 12 fixtures, drawing five and losing three. Although Huesca sit in the 10th spot, they are just three points adrift of fourth-placed Granada.

Oscenses finished 13th last season and have not made qualification to the top flight a realistic priority this term. They will be happy to be in the top five when the curtain comes down on the season in June. They are on track for that objective, but the game against the table-toppers comes as a real test of that ambition.

Las Palmas are eying an automatic qualification to La Liga. They boast 34 top-flight seasons but last played in the Primera División in 2017-18. Pío Pío have established a three-point lead at the top of the table and will enter the meeting on the back of three straight wins. They need another success to keep Alaves at bay.

The visitors will have to labor to upend an obstinate opposition who have always been a thorn in the flesh of the Islanders. Las Palmas managed a 2-1 win in their last meeting but were defeated in the previous two clashes. Huesca also enjoy a good home record heading into this fixture thanks to local support.

Huesca vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five matches, both sides won twice while one game ended in a draw.

Huesca have not lost at home to La Palmas in their last five games, winning twice and drawing thrice.

Huesca have won three of their last home matches, drawing twice.

Las Palmas have won twice in their last five away matches, drawing thrice.

Huesca have won only once in their last five matches, drawing four times, while La Palmas have won three times and drawn twice.

Huesca vs Las Palmas Prediction

Three-goal man Juan Carlos Real has been one of the hosts’ sharpest performers this season. He will hope to make a statement against the visitors.

Summer recruit Marc Cardona will fancy the chances of improving his four-goal tally, but the most dreaded attacker for opposition defenders is Jonathan Viera. He boasts three goals and three assists.

Las Palmas are expected to win thanks to their remarkable form and willingness to safeguard their position.

Prediction: Huesca 1-2 Las Palmas

Huesca vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Las Palmas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Las Palmas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Huesca to score - Yes

