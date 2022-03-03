Huesca vs Las Palmas prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Huesca host Las Palmas at the Estadio El Alcoraz in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Huesca are currently 12th in the league, three points behind their opponents. Xisco's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Las Palmas have struggled recently, having only won one of their last five games. Garcia Pimienta's side are currently 9th in the league, three points off the top-six. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Huesca on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Huesca vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Las Palmas came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Early goals from Jese and Pejino were enough to secure the three points on the night, with Florian Miguel grabbing a late goal for Huesca.

Huesca Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Las Palmas Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Huesca vs Las Palmas Team News

Pulido will be a huge miss for Huesca

Huesca

Huesca have no new injury worries following their 2-1 defeat against UD Ibiza last time out. Jorge Pulido is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jorge Pulido

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Las Palmas

Las Palmas came away unscathed from their 2-2 draw against Lugo last time out. Pejino is still out injured.

Injured: Pejino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huesca vs Las Palmas Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Ignasi Miquel, Pablo Insua, Gerard Valentin; David Copovi; Marc Mateu, Pablo Martinez, Joaquin Munoz; Juan Carlos, Dario Poveda

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Valles; Sergi Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Alvaro Lemos; Jonathan Viera, Omenuke Mfulu, Kirian Rodriguez; Benito, Jese, Rafa Mujica

Huesca vs Las Palmas Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides given the form they are in.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Las Palmas

