Huesca vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Two sides seeking to end their winless streak face off on Friday as Huesca welcome Leganes to the El Alcoraz Stadium.

The hosts are without a win in any of their last four games, while the visitors have failed to taste victory in each of their last seven.

Huesca failed to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by SD Ponferradina at the Estadio El Toralin.

Prior to that, newly-appointed head coach and former Watford manager Xisco watched from the dugout as his team played out a 1-1 draw in his first game in charge.

Huesca have now managed just one win from their last seven games and this has seen them drop to 12th place in the Segunda Liga table.

Meanwhile, Leganes once again failed to find their feet as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cartagena on home turf last time out.

Mehdi Nafti’s men have now failed to pick up a win in any of their last seven games since claiming successive victories over SD Amorebieta and Mirandes back in September.

This dire run sees them occupy 21st place on the log, four points above rock-bottom Alcorcon.

Huesca vs Leganes Head-To-Head

With three wins from their last six encounters, Huesca head into the game as the slightly superior side in the history of this fixture. Leganes have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Huesca Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Leganes Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Huesca vs Leganes Team News

Huesca

Joaquín Muñoz is currently nursing a muscle problem and is out of contention for the hosts. Marc Mateu picked up a late red last time out and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: Joaquín Muñoz

Suspended: Marc Mateu

Leganes

The visitors head into the game with a lengthy absentee list, as the likes of Xavi Quintilla, Kenneth Omeruo, Cheick Doukoure, Javier Avilés and Unai Bustinza are all recuperating from injuries. Ruben Pardo will also play no part in the game as he is currently suspended.

Injured: Xavi Quintilla, Kenneth Omeruo, Cheick Doukoure, Unai Bustinza, Javier Avilés

Suspended: Ruben Pardo

Huesca vs Leganes Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andrés Fernández; Julio Buffarini, Jorge Pulido, Cristian Salvador, Florian Miguel; Pedro Mosquera; Andrei Rațiu, Kelechi Nwakali, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico; Isidro Pitta

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Iván Villar; Sergi Palencia, Bruno González, Sergio González, Javier Hernandez; Luis Perea, Gaku Shibasaki; Lazar Ranđelović, Javier Eraso, José Manuel Arnáiz; Fede Vico

Huesca vs Leganes Prediction

Leganes have endured a horror spell in the second tier and are currently second from bottom after picking up two wins from their 11 games. While Huesca have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, they have been the better side for most of the season.

We anticipate a cagey affair with the hosts claiming a slender win.

Prediction: Huesca 1-0 Leganes

Edited by Peter P