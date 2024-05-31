Huesca vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

Huesca and Levante bring their 2023-24 Spanish Segunda Division campaign to an end when they square off at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday. Both sides have had contrasting seasons, with Antonio Hidalgo’s men currently just three points above the relegation zone.

Huesca turned in a solid team performance last weekend when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Cartagena at the Estadio Cartagonova.

Hidalgo’s side have now won two of their last three outings, with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Racing Santander on May 18 sandwiched between the two victories.

Huesca have picked up 48 points from 41 matches to sit 17th in the league table, three points above the relegation zone, albeit with a significantly stronger goal difference than 19th-placed Amorebieta.

Trending

Levante, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they played out a thrilling 2-2 stalemate with Alcorcon last Sunday.

With that result, Felipe Miñambres’ men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming one win and three draws since the start of May.

With 58 points from 41 matches, Levante are currently 10th in the Segunda Division table, level on points with 11th-placed Burgos.

Huesca vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Huesca boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Levante have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Huesca have lost their last three home matches, conceding seven goals and scoring just once since a goalless draw against Leganes on April 7.

Levante have won just one of their last 15 Segunda Division away matches, losing five and claiming nine draws since October’s 2-0 victory at Albacete.

Huesca vs Levante Prediction

While Huesca have picked up two impressive wins in the last two weeks, they have struggled for results on home turf.

Levante have secured four draws and one win in their last five away matches and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils once again.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Levante

Huesca vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight encounters)