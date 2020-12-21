Huesca vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga minnows Huesca and Levante face off against each other in a round 15 clash at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Tuesday.

The hosts have only earned 11 points in 14 games this season, leaving them 19th in the table, while the Granotas are only three points ahead in 14th place.

Huesca needed extra time to get past third division Marchamalo in the first round of the Copa del Rey, with Rafa Mir's brace enough for a 3-2 win.

They looked all set to grab their ninth draw of the season away to Athletic Bilbao, only for Kenan Kodro to convert an 86th-minute penalty, with Unai Nunez' injury-time goal condemning the Aragonese side to a 0-2 defeat.

Sergio Leon's hattrick played a big role in Levante's 5-0 win away to Tercera side Racing Murcia in the Copa del Rey. The Granotas followed it up with an even bigger scalp, defeating high-flying Real Sociedad 2-1 at home.

Despite going behind to Alexander Isak's free-kick midway through the first half, Levante didn't let their heads drop, with Roger Marti quickly equalizing before substitute Jorge de Frutos scored a late winner to grab a valuable three points.

Huesca vs Levante Head-to-Head

Three of the last five games between Huesca and Levante have finished as draws, with both sides grabbing away wins prior to that in the 2016-17 season.

They last met in a friendly prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, playing out a 1-1 draw in Valencia.

Huesca form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Levante form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Huesca vs Levante Team News

Huesca

Huesca boss Michel's misery against Athletic Bilbao was further compounded by the loss of Pablo Maffeo to a hamstring injury, with Jorge Pulido also suspended for this game following his late red card. Veteran Pedro Lopez and Pablo Insua are likely to replace the missing duo.

Sandro Ramirez and Antonio Valera missed out against Bilbao and will not recover in time for this game. Luisinho is still a doubt, having not made the squad against Bilbao.

Injuries: Sandro Ramirez, Antonio Valera, Pablo Maffeo

Doubtful: Luisinho

Suspensions: Jorge Pulido

Levante

Paco Lopez celebrated his 100th game in charge of Levante with a win over Sociedad, and has the added bonus of no fresh injuries to deal with, although defender Oscar Duarte did recently test positive for the coronavirus.

Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana and Cheick Doukoure are still out injured, limiting Lopez' options to rotate in midfield, although Jorge de Frutos may get a start.

Injuries: Enis Bardhi, Cheick Doukoure, Jose Campana

COVID-19: Oscar Duarte

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Huesca vs Levante Predicted Lineups

Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Fernandez (GK); Pedro Lopez, Dimitris Siovas, Pablo Insua, Javi Galan; Pedro Mosquera, Borja Garcia, Mikel Rico; David Ferreiro; Shinji Okazaki, Javi Ontiveros

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez (GK); Jorge Miramon, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Carlos Clerc; Jose Luis Morales, Gonzalo Melero, Nikola Vikcevic, Jorge de Frutos; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Huesca vs Levante Prediction

Huesca's status as draw specialists is likely to come to the fore yet again, with Levante a much better side than their position in the league table suggests.

Roger Marti's predatory nature should come to the fore against Huesca, who have firepower of their own in Rafa Mir and Shinji Okazaki.

Expect a closely-fought game that ends with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Levante