Huesca vs Racing Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

Huesca will entertain Racing Santander at El Alcoraz in the Segunda División on Saturday.

Huesca vs Racing Santander Preview

After 10 rounds of matches, the hosts sit eighth in the standings. It is their 11th season in the Segunda División, and like each term, the objective is to qualify for La Liga. They have tasted the top tier twice, not enough for a 62-year-old club. However, their new campaign is on the right track and anything is possible.

Oscenses have won four games, drawn three, and lost three others and are five points adrift of the leaders, Las Palmas – not a daunting distance. After dropping points in two successive clashes, Huesca returned to winning ways on Wednesday. They will hope to keep it up against the visitors, whom they are yet to defeat.

Racing Santander won the Primera Federación, the third tier, last season to earn a promotion to the Segunda División. They are not new to the big leagues though, having already spent 36 seasons in the second tier and 44 in the Primera División. The team had a major reinforcement ahead of the new season with the addition of 10 players.

However, Los racinguistas have been able to claim three victories from 10 outings and have suffered five defeats alongside two stalemates. Their nine-point deficit to the summit can be reversed if they maintain their winning momentum from their last two games. Racing will look to conserve their unscathed record against Huesca.

Huesca vs Racing Santander Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Huesca have lost twice against Racing in all their four clashes while two games ended in draws.

Huesca have won three of their last five home matches, losing one game and drawing another.

Huesca have scored twice against Racing, who have found the back of the net four times against the hosts.

Racing have won twice and lost three times in their last five away fixtures.

Huesca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in of their last five matches. Racing Santander also boast of two wins, two draws and one defeat in their most recent games.

Huesca vs Racing Santander Prediction

Can the hosts break the jinx this time? They have to in order to hold off threats from five other teams who are hot on their heels.

Two key forwards, Cedric Omoigui and Sekou Gassama have been sidelined with injuries, but team management have played down the possible impact.

Huesca are expected to stand out due to their resolve to claim their first win over Racing Santander, and we expect them to achieve that objective.

Prediction: Huesca 2-1 Racing Santander

Huesca vs Racing Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Huesca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Huesca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Racing Santander to score - Yes

