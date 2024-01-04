Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Huesca take to the pitch for the first time in 2024 when they play host to Rayo Vallecano in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

Francisco Rodriguez’s men marked the start of the new year with a comfortable victory over Getafe and will look to continue where they left off.

Huesca returned to winning ways in style as they hammered Cartagena 3-0 in their final game of the year.

Prior to that, Antonio Hidalgo’s men saw their two-game winning run come to an end on December 17 courtesy of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Levante.

Huesca, who are currently 19th in the La Liga 2 standings, now turn their sights to the Copa del Rey, where they edged out CDA Águilas and Antequera in the opening two rounds.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano kicked off the new year on a high as they picked up a 2-0 victory over nine-man Getafe on Tuesday.

Rodriguez’s side were previously on an eight-game winless run in La Liga, losing four and picking up four draws since October.

Vallecano now return to action in the Copa del Rey, where they kicked off their campaign with a 6-0 hammering of Atletico Lugones on November 1, five weeks before edging out Yeclano 2-0 in the second round.

Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having won nine of the last 15 meetings between the teams.

Huesca have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Vallecano are unbeaten in their last five games against Hidalgo’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in October 2017.

Huesca have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 loss against Levante on December 17 being the exception.

Rayo Vallecano have picked up two wins in their last nine matches while losing four and claiming three draws since early November.

Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Having kicked off the new year with a convincing victory, Rayo Vallecano will head into the weekend with renewed confidence.

Rodriguez’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we predict they will extend their dominance in this match.

Prediction: Huesca 0-2 Rayo Vallecano

Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Rayo Vallecano have kept clean sheets in their last five games against Huesca)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)