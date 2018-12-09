Huesca vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details - LaLiga 2018/19

Anany Sachar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 55 // 09 Dec 2018, 05:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid travel to the northeastern city of Huesca to face the club sitting at the bottom of the league table in what should be a routine victory for Solari's men (as routine as anything is in football these days).

The two sides have never met before in a competitive fixture, and Huesca would be eager to get a historic result against Los Blancos, who have yet to hit the heights of the years past.

Real Madrid will be looking to make it 4 wins in a row against the newly promoted side

Huesca are coming into this fixture in an abysmal run of form, not having won a game since their 1-2 triumph over Eibar back in mid-August. The minnows have collected only 7 points in 14 league matches, and are the team most likely to be relegated this year.

SD Huesca vs Real Madrid CF: Kick-off information

Date: 9th December 2018

Time: 16:15 (Local Time) 20:45 (IST)

Venue: Estadio El Alcoraz

Livestream: LaLiga Live on Facebook

Team News

The home side will be without the likes Alex Gallar, Carlos Akapo, Luisinho, and Ruben Semedo, who have all been ruled out with long-term injuries.

Kroos has been absent since Madrid's victory over Roma in the Champions League.

Advertisement

The visitors remain without Casemiro and Nacho Fernandez who have returned to training but aren't fit enough to get back on the pitch. Mariano walked away from the previous game with a muscle injury and he won't be fit to face Huesca either. Toni Kroos is out with a knee injury as well and hasn't been selected in the matchday squad.

Predicted Lineups

Huesca: Aleksandar Jovanovic, Yuri, Etxeita, Pulido, Miramon, Musto, Moi Gomez,Cristian Rivera, Serdar Gurler,Ferreiro, Juan Hernandez.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Sanchez, Ramos, Odriozola, Llorente, Ceballos, Modric, Lucas, Bale, Benzema.

Form Guide (Last five competitive matches)

Huesca: L-D-L-L-L

Real Madrid: W-L-W-W-W

Prediction:

Real Madrid should cruise through this fixture, given Huesca have the league's worst defense, having conceded 29 goals. They also have the second worst attack, scoring a grand total of 12 goals in 14 matches. It should be an easy 3 points for Solari's men on the road. However, don't expect Huesca to just lay down arms and roll over.

Predicted scoreline: Huesca 1-3 Real Madrid.

Advertisement