Huesca vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Fifth-placed Real Valladolid travel to struggling Huesca for a Spanish Segunda Division clash on Friday.

Both these sides were relegated from La Liga last season after disappointing campaigns. While Valladolid seem to have brushed off the dust and begun their LaLiga 2 adventure on a brighter note, Huesca are yet to acclimatize.

They are 14th in the 22-team table and have lost seven of their 18 games. Valladolid have won nine of their 18.

Huesca vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

The teams are pretty evenly matched when it comes to their head-to-head record. In 42 games played, Valladolid have won 15 times, while Huesca have triumphed on 14 occasions. A total of 13 games have ended in draws.

Huesca will take heart from their last meeting, a game they won 1-0 away from home.

Huesca form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Valladolid form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Huesca vs Real Valladolid team news

Huesca

Huesca do not have any injury issues. None of their players are suspended for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valladolid

The visitors have a few injury issues heading into this important fixture. El Hacen, who has been out with a cruciate ligament rupture since June, might make the bench for this match. Winger Pablo Hervas will, however, miss out again. He has been out since July with a knee injury.

Injured: Pablo Hervas, Hugo Vallejo

Doubtful: El Hacen

Suspended: None

Huesca predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Miquel, Jorge Pullido, Julio Buffarini; Jaime Seoane, Pedro Mosquera, Cristian Salvador; Marc Mateu, Adolfo Gaich, David Ferreiro

Real Valladolid predicted XI (4-4-2): Masip; Diego Queiros, Kiko Olivas, Raul Carnero, Saidy Janko; Fede San Amatario, Kike Perez, Ruben Alcaraz, Lucas Olaza, Anuar Tuhami, Cristo Gonzalez

Huesca vs Real Valladolid prediction

Valladolid have been in decent form of late and currently occupy one of the playoff spots. Huesca have a sturdy defense and will make it difficult for their visitors. Valladolid, who have the third-best attack in the division, should have enough in their tank to get past the home team defenders. Juan Jose Rojo Martin's wards certainly seem to be better placed than their rivals to make an immediate return to the La Liga.

Huesca, on the other hand, have made their job very difficult as we near the middle of the season. We reckon Valladolid might just get over the line in this one, but it will be a tight affair nonetheless.

Prediction: Huesca 0-1 Real Valladolid

