Huesca vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Huesca host Real Zaragoza at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Huesca are currently 9th in the league, six points off the top 6. Xisco's side have been in strong form of late, having only lost two of their last ten games and are unbeaten in their last four. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Zaragoza on Sunday.

Real Zaragoza are currently 11th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Juan Ignacio Martinez's side have faltered of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Huesca on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win, and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Huesca vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

Huesca have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Real Zaragoza winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Huesca Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Huesca vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Lasure will be a huge miss for Zaragoza

Huesca

Huesca have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Fuenlabrada last time out. Xisco will have a full-strength squad to choose from for Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza

Real Zaragoza will be missing a host of players for the game on Sunday. Borja Sainz will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Francho Serrano, Carlos Vigaray, Radosav Petrovic, Daniel Lasure and Jaume Grau are all out injured.

Injured: Francho Serrano, Carlos Vigaray, Radosav Petrovic, Daniel Lasure, Jaume Grau

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Borja Sainz

Huesca vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Pablo Insua, Ignasi Miquel, Andrei Ratiu; Pedro Mosquera, Pablo Martinez; Marc Mateu, Jaime Seoane, Gerard Valentin; Daniel Escriche

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Josep Chavarria; Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Eugeni Valderrama, Alberto Zapater, Valentin Vada; Sergio Bermejo, Nano Mesa, Ivan Azon

Huesca vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Despite both sides having similar seasons so far, Huesca have been in better form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Huesca coming away with the win.

Prediction: Huesca 2-1 Real Zaragoza

