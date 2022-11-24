Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25, 2022

Huesca and Sporting Gijon will square off at the Estadio El Alcoraz in round 17 of La Liga 2 on Friday (November 25).

The hosts are on a run of two defeats across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Huesca were condemned to a second straight defeat last time out, as they were beaten 2-0 by Tenerife two weeks ago.

Before that, they were dumped out of the Copa del Rey, losing on penalties to Juventud Torremolinos CF following a 2-2 draw in extra time. With 23 points from 16 games, Huesca are ninth in the standings, one point and two places above Sporting.

Meanwhile, Sporting failed to pick up consecutive victories for the first time this season, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Leganes. That followed a 3-2 win at SD Beasain in round one of the Copa del Rey on November 12.

Sporting head into the weekend winless in all but one of their last six outings, with their Copa del Rey victory being the only exception.

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last eight meetings, Huesca boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Sporting have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Huesca are unbeaten in their last four games against Sporting, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 2-0 loss in Match 2018.

Huesca have lost three of their last four games across competitions, with a 1-0 victory over Villarreal B on November 5 being the exception.

Sporting have won only once in their last seven away games across competitions, losing three and claiming as many draws since September.

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

With just two places separating the two teams in the standings, a cagey affair could ensue at the Estadio El Alcoraz. Their last two meetings have ended in draws, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Huesca 1-1 Sporting Gijon

Huesca vs Sporting Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five games.)

