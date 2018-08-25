Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Hugo Lloris arrested for Drunk Driving 3 days before Manchester United Game

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
561   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:26 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

What's the Story?

Tottenham Hotspurs and French captain and Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was arrested in the early hours of Friday in London. Lloris failed a breathalyser test at roadside and was subsequently arrested and held for 7 hours before being released on bail.

The 31 year old has been ordered to appear before court next month as a result.

In Case You Didn't Know

Hugo Lloris recently captained the French National side to World Cup Victory. He is also the captain of Tottenham Hotspurs, a club he has been with for 6 years. Lloris is considered one of the best in the world between the sticks.

Ever since joining Spurs from Lyon in 2012, Lloris has been a key part of the North London outfit. Having made over 250 appearances he is loved by the fans who consider him a valuable part of the team.

Heart of the Matter

As per BBC News, the World Cup winner was stopped by a routine patrol car at around 2:30 AM Local time on Friday. He was brought to the Charing Cross Police Station where he was held for 7 hours before being released on bail. His court hearing is next month at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The player himself has issued a heartfelt apology stating:

"I wish to apologize wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters. Drunk Driving is completely unacceptable, I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set"

What's Next?

Spurs have commented on the matter and have promised to take action against the player "internally". He is expected to lose his captain's armband in the game against Manchester United. While the offence is pretty damaging to the club's public image, the player's genuine apology should help both parties move on without much of a hassle.

