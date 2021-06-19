HUN vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 19th, 2021

Hungary take on France in a Group F Euro 2020 match at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. France secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Germany in their first match while Hungary fell to a 3-0 defeat against Portugal.

France are the overwhelming favorites heading into this match while Hungary will count on their vociferous home support to cause Les Bleus some problems. The French trio of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will be looking to get on the scoresheet today and Hungary might find it tough against this all-conquering France team.

With so many stars in action today, Hungary's plucky underdogs will have to be at their best to take anything away from the game.

Squads to choose from

Hungary (HUN)

Peter Gulacsi, Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, Balazs Toth; Gergo Lovrencsics, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Szilveszter Hangya, Endre Botka, Akos Kecskes, Bendeguz Bolla, Csaba Spandler; Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Filip Holender, David Siger, Dominik Szoboszlai, Loic Nego, Daniel Gazdag, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri; Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, Roland Varga, Kevin Varga, Janos Hahn, Szabolcs Schon

France (FRA)

H Lloris, S Mandanda, M Maignan, R Varane, L Digne, L Hernandez, P Kimpembe, C Lenglet, B Pavard, J Kounde, L Dubois, P Pogba, N Kante, O Dembele, M Sissoko, A Rabiot, C Tolisso, T Lemar, M Thuram, K Mbappe, K Benzema, A Griezmann, O Giroud, K Coman, W Ben Yedder

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary (HUN)

Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Roland Szalai

France (FRA)

Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Match Details

Match: Hungary (HUN) vs France (FRA), UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match

Date: 19th June 2021 at 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest

Hungary (HUN) vs France (FRA) Dream11 Suggestions

France are expected to dominate and there should be no doubt about packing your Dream11 team with their players. Hungary's attack might struggle to cause problems and France's defenders can definitely be backed to get some clean sheet points.

Kylian Mbappe can be chosen as captain while for vice-captaincy, you can choose between the likes of Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez.

Antoine Griezmann has been in fine form for France and could get Dream11 players a lot of points tonight.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gulacsi; Varane, Kimpembe, Pavard, Hernandez; Nagy, Kleinheiser, Schafer; Benzema, Griezmann (VC), Mbappe (C)

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Vice-captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gulacsi; Varane, Pavard, Hernandez; Nagy, Kleinheiser, Schafer, Pogba; Benzema, Griezmann (C), Mbappe (VC)

Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA) Vice-captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA)

