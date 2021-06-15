HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 15th, 2021

Portugal are in action for the first time at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Hungary in a crucial Group F encounter in Budapest on Tuesday. Portugal have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this match.

Hungary, on the other hand, will need a miracle to get out of Group F and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. The Magyars are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Portugal, on the other hand, have assembled a formidable squad for the Euros and could potentially defend their crown this season. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are in excellent form and will want to make their mark in this match.

Squads to choose from

Hungary (HUN)

Peter Gulacsi, Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, Balazs Toth; Gergo Lovrencsics, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Szilveszter Hangya, Endre Botka, Akos Kecskes, Bendeguz Bolla, Csaba Spandler; Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Filip Holender, David Siger, Dominik Szoboszlai, Loic Nego, Daniel Gazdag, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri; Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, Roland Varga, Kevin Varga, Janos Hahn, Szabolcs Schon

Portugal (POR)

Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva; Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho; Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary (HUN)

Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka; Filip Holender, Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler; Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic, Adam Szalai

Portugal (POR)

Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes; Diogo Jota, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Match Details

Match: Hungary (HUN) vs Portugal (POR), UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match

Date: 15th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest

Today at EURO 2020, Group F (A.K.A. Group of Death) kicks off 👀



Hungary (HUN) vs Portugal (POR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Hungary (HUN) vs Portugal (POR) Dream11 Suggestions

Cristiano Ronaldo is an obvious must-have in this eleven and has been Portugal's talisman for the longest time in international competitions. The modern-day legend has scored 36 goals for Juventus this season and will be key to his side's chances of success.

Bruno Fernandes is another important name to field for this game and is Portugal's chief creative force in this match. With 18 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, the Manchester United man is also a goal threat and can be devastating at his best.

Hungary also have a fair share of impressive options and the likes of Roland Sallai can punch above their weight. Bernardo Silva is an alternative in midfield although Joao Moutinho is more likely to start against Hungary.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Willi Orban, Ruben Dias; Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes (VC); Roland Sallai, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes (POR)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Willi Orban, Ruben Dias; Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Bruno Fernandes (C); Adam Szalai, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo (VC)

Captain: Bruno Fernandes (POR), Vice-Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR)

