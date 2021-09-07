Hungary vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to end their two-game losing streak in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Hungary welcome Andorra to the Ferenc Puskás Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of England last time out and will look to move on from that performance.

Hungary suffered a second consecutive defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 away to Albania.

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja came up trumps for Albania as he scored the only goal of the game with three minutes remaining in the encounter.

Prior to that, Hungary suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat against England on home turf last Tuesday.

With seven points from five games, Marco Rossi’s men are fourth in Group I, four points and one place above Wednesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Andorra fell to a 4-0 defeat against England on the weekend.

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard put in a superb performance as he scored in either half to inspire the Three Lions to all three points.

This followed a 2-0 victory over San Marino, where Marc Vales scored a brace inside the first half hour of the contest.

It was the first win in five qualifying games for Koldo’s side, who are fifth in the group, just above rock-bottom San Marino.

Hungary vs Andorra Head-To-Head

Wednesday’s game will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Hungary have been the superior side, claiming four wins from their previous five meetings. Andorra have managed just one win.

Hungry Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Andorra Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Hungary vs Andorra Team News

Hungary

The hosts will be without the services of Gergo Lovrencsics and Kevin Varga, who have been ruled out through injuries. Veteran goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi will also miss the game after picking up an injury midway through the game against Albania. Meanwhile, Loic Nego is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Gergo Lovrencsics, Kevin Varga, Péter Gulácsi

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Loic Nego

Andorra

Andorra head into the game with a clean bill of health and will be boosted by the return of Marc Pujol and Jordi Alaez, who served their one-match suspensions in the game against England.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Andorra Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Dénes Dibusz; Attila Szalai, Adam Lang, Willi Orban; Bendeguz Bolla, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Attila Fiola; Rolland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai; Adam Szalai.

Andorra predicted XI (5-4-1): Josep Gomes, Chus Rubio, Moi San Nicolas, Max Llovera, Albert Alavedra, Joan Cervos, Cristian Martinez, Marc Vales, Marc Rebes, Alex Martinez, Cucu

Hungary vs Andorra Prediction

Both sides head into the game in poor form and will be looking to return to winning ways. Looking at their FIFA rankings, Hungary are the superior side and we predict they will end their struggles and pick up their first win in six games.

Prediction: Hungry 2-1 Andorra

Edited by Peter P