Hungary vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Hungary and Armenia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at Puskas Arena on Saturday. Both sides picked up contrasting results in their last group outing, with Argentina claiming an impressive victory over the Republic of Ireland on home soil.

Hungary were left spitting feathers in their last qualifying outing as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Portugal after conceding an 86th-minute winner at Puskas Arena on September 9.

This came just three days after a somewhat disappointing 2-2 draw with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, where they gave up their two-goal lead in the second half.

Hungary have failed to win their last six competitive games (4L, 2D), a run that saw them relegated to League B of the UEFA Nations League following a 6-1 aggregate defeat against Turkiye in March.

On the other hand, Eduard Spertsyan and Grant-Leon Ranos both hit the target to fire Armenia to a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland last time out.

This was a much-needed positive response from Yeghishe Melikyan’s side, who suffered a 5-0 hammering against Portugal in their group opener on September 6.

Armenia have picked up three points from the first six available to sit second in the Group F standings, above Hungary and Ireland, who are tied on one point.

Hungary vs Armenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Hungary and Armenia, with Rossi's men picking up a 2-0 victory in their first encounter back in February 2004.

Hungary have failed to win seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, losing five and picking up two draws since November 2024.

Armenia have managed just one win from their six games across all competitions in 2025 while losing four and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.

Hungary are without a win in their last five competitive home matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 3-1 victory over Montenegro in the European Championship qualifiers back in November 2023.

Hungary vs Armenia Prediction

Having stumbled into the qualifying campaign, Hungary head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up as they look to get up and running in Group F.

While we expect Armenia to put up a fight, Rossi’s men boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line, and we are backing them to secure all three points.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Armenia

Hungary vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Hungary’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

