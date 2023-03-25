Hungary vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023

Hungary get their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship underway when they take on Bulgaria at the Puskas Arena Park on Monday (March 27).

Meanwhile, the Lions will look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat and get their campaign back on track.

The goal for Hungary will be to secure a third consecutive appearance at the European Championship following their participation in 2016 and 2021.

Marco Rossi's men must recover their poor outing at last year’s UEFA Nations League, where they narrowly finished second in Group 3 of League A, missing out on promotion by just one point.

Since then, Hungary have been involved in three friendlies, claiming one win and two draws, including last Thursday’s 1-0 win over Estonia.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria were denied a fine start to the qualifiers, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Montenegro in Friday’s group opener.

Like Monday’s hosts, the Lions also finished second in League C of last year’s UEFA Nations League after picking up nine points from six games.

While Bulgaria will look to quickly find their feet, they have managed just two wins in 15 away games since the start of 2021.

Hungary vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings, Hungary boast a superior head-to-head record in the fixture.

Bulgaria have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Rossi's side are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings across competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since June.

Mladen Kristajic's men are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven outings since last June - claiming three wins and three draws - with Friday's loss to Montenegro being the exception.

Hungary vs Bulgaria Prediction

Consideting past results between Hungary and Bulgaria, an exciting contest could ensue. Rossi's men have home advantage and should make use of that to claim a slender win.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Bulgaria

Hungary vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four meetings.)

Tip 3: First to score - Hungary (Hungary have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)

