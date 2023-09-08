Hungary vs Czechia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Hungary will entertain Czechia at the Puskás Aréna Park in an international friendly on Sunday.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 win over Serbia in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday, with Barnabás Varga and Willi Orbán scoring two minutes apart to overturn a one-goal deficit. Attila Szalai's own goal gave Serbia the lead in the 10th minute but Hungary managed to retain their unbeaten record with a comeback win.

The visitors also maintained their unbeaten run in the European qualifiers as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Albania on Thursday. Václav Černý's goal, assisted by Tomáš Souček, was allowed after a VAR check which was canceled out by Nedim Bajrami's goal just 10 minutes later.

Both teams will look to sign off for the international break with a win and are expected to produce a strong display.

Hungary vs Czechia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times thus far, with all three meetings being friendlies. They have been evenly matched in these games, with a win apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw. Two of the three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions while the visitors are unbeaten in their last five games.

The hosts have won four games in a row at home, keeping clean sheets in their last three games. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored at least three goals in three of their last five games.

Hungary vs Czechia Prediction

The Magyars have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2023, which has stretched to seven games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games in all competitions. They have won their last four home games, keeping three clean sheets in a row, and are strong favorites in this match.

The visitors have also enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2023. They have scored 11 goals in five games this year while conceding just three goals in that period.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the two opponents are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hungary 1-1 Czechia

Hungary vs Czechia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Barnabás Varga to score or assist any time - Yes