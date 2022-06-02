Hungary vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League features another edition this weekend as England lock horns with Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday. England have an impressive squad at their disposal and are the favourites going into this game.

Hungary topped their group in League B last season and have secured promotion to the top flight of the UEFA Nations League. The Magyars edged Northern Ireland to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

England, on the other hand, have improved under Gareth Southgate but have often fallen short on the big stage. The Three Lions eased past Ivory Coast by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Hungary vs England Head-to-Head

England have an impressive record against Hungary and have won 16 of the 24 matches played between the two sides. Hungary have managed five victories against England and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Hungary gave a good account of themselves on the day and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hungary form guide: W-L-W-W-D

England form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Hungary vs England Team News

Hungary need to win this game

Hungary

Hungary have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this fixture. Adam Szalai and Dominik Szoboszlai have been included in the squad and will play key roles against England this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England have a point to prove

England

Benjamin White remains England's only injury concern and has pulled out of the squad this month. James Justin and Jarrod Bowen have received maiden call-ups and could feature in this game.

Injured: Benjamin White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hungary vs England Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Zsolt Nagy, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer; Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Reece James; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Hungary vs England Prediction

England have shown tremendous improvement under Gareth Southgate but remain a work in progress going into the 2022 World Cup. The likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling remain pivotal to their fortunes and will need to step up in the coming months.

Hungary have punched above their weight over the past year but face a daunting test this weekend. England are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hungary 1-2 England

