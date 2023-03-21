Hungary vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2023

Hungary will take to the pitch for the first time since the turn of the year when they lock horns with Estonia at the Puskás Aréna Park in a friendly on Wednesday.

Thomas Häberli's side head into the midweek matchup on a run of five consecutive games without a win against the home nation and will be looking to break this hoodoo.

Hungary continued their preparations for the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers as they claimed a 2-1 win over Greece last November.

This was a second consecutive warm-up friendly game for Marco Rossi’s side, who salvaged a pulsating 2-2 draw against Luxembourg in their first outing after the UEFA Nations League on November 17.

Hungary will now set out to make it two back-to-back wins over Wednesday’s visitors, following a 2-0 win in the Nations League back in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Estonia have called up a mix of youth and experience for the forthcoming fixtures, including veteran Sergei Zenjov, who has 107 caps under his belt, and Tottenham youngster Maksim Paskotši.

Häberli’s men were last in action on January 12, when they fought hard to see off Finland 1-0 in Portugal’s Estádio da Nora.

Estonia have been drawn in Group F of the European Championship qualifiers, alongside Austria and European powerhouse Belgium.

Hungary vs Estonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Hungary boast a clearly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Estonia have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

The Magyars are unbeaten in five consecutive games against Estonia, claiming four wins and one draw since a 1-0 friendly loss in November 2003.

Hungary are unbeaten in their last three friendly matches, picking up two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss to Serbia in March 2022.

The Sinisärgid have managed just one win in their last five friendly matches, claiming two draws and losing twice since June 2021.

Hungary vs Estonia Prediction

While Estonia will be looking to pick up where they dropped off in January's win over Finland, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Hungary side currently in the top 40 nations in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Rossi's side boast the arsenal needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with a convenient home win.

Prediction: Hungary 3-1 Estonia

