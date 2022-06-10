Hungary vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Germany take on Hungary on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to step up in this match.

Germany have shown improvement over the past year under Hansi Flick and are in third place in their group. Die Mannschaft were held to a 1-1 draw by England in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hungary, on the other hand, are in second place in Group 3 and have punched above their weight this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Italy this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Die Mannschaft @DFB_Team



#DFBPK #HUNGER #Müller #DieMannschaft

📸 DFB/Philipp Reinhard 🎙️ @esmuellert_ : "Ich versuche auf und neben dem Platz Input zu geben, die Jungs zu kitzeln, den Kampfgeist zu wecken. Man muss auf dem Platz etwas liefern, um vornewegzugehen. Das will ich natürlich auch vorleben."📸 DFB/Philipp Reinhard 🎙️ @esmuellert_: "Ich versuche auf und neben dem Platz Input zu geben, die Jungs zu kitzeln, den Kampfgeist zu wecken. Man muss auf dem Platz etwas liefern, um vornewegzugehen. Das will ich natürlich auch vorleben."#DFBPK #HUNGER #Müller #DieMannschaft📸 DFB/Philipp Reinhard https://t.co/mGol7ZJ95L

Hungary vs Germany Head-to-Head

Germany have a good record against Hungary and have won 13 of the 35 matches played between the two teams. Hungary have managed 11 victories against Germany and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Germany wasted several chances on the day and will want to level the scales this weekend.

Hungary form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Germany form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Hungary vs Germany Team News

Hungary want to make it two wins from two

Hungary

Andras Schafer is serving a suspension at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Adam Szalai and Dominik Szoboszlai have been included in the squad and will play key roles against Italy this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andras Schafer

Germany have a point to prove

Germany

Marco Reus has sustained a muscle injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of his team's games this month. Serge Gnabry is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Marco Reus

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Germany Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Zsolt Nagy, Adam Nagy, Balilnt Vecsei; Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Hungary 1-0 England



Reminder that Germany and Italy are also in this Nations League group 🙃 FT: Hungary 1-0 England Reminder that Germany and Italy are also in this Nations League group 🙃 https://t.co/DSjYybwFM6

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Lukas Klostermann, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Hungary vs Germany Prediction

Germany are yet to hit their peak in the UEFA Nations League and will need to bounce back from consecutive draws in the competition. The likes of Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka have competed against Hungary in the past and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Hungary are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have troubled Europe's bigwigs in the past. Germany are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hungary 1-2 Germany

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far