Hungary vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2022

Hungary will host Greece at the Puskás Aréna Park in a friendly clash on Sunday ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Perhaps surprisingly based on recent form, the home nation are set to miss out on the World Cup for a ninth consecutive time after running out of steam in the qualifiers and finishing fourth in their group. They performed better in the Nations League but gave up the top spot after losing 2-0 to Italy in their final group match.

Hungary were held to a 2-2 draw by Luxembourg in their friendly clash on Thursday and will be targeting victory this weekend as they gear up for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Greece began their quest for World Cup football in strong fashion but dropped off the pace in their final three group games, ultimately finishing five points behind the playoffs spot. The appointment of Uruguayan manager Gus Poyet has, however, worked wonders for the visitors as they breezed through their Nations League group, winning five of their six games.

The visitors play their final game of the year on Sunday and are looking to continue their good run of form when they take on the Hungarians.

Hungary vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Hungary and Greece. The hosts have won just five games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Hungary have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last eight games across all competitions.

Greece are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Hungary vs Greece Prediction

Hungary are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be determined to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last four games on home soil and could struggle in this match.

Greece, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last two games and have lost just one of their last seven encounters. They have lost just one of their last four away matches and we expect them to pick up a point here.

Prediction: Hungary 1-1 Greece

Hungary vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Greece to score first: YES (The Piratiko have scored the first goal in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but three of the visitors' last 13 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

