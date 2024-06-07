Hungary vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2024

Hungary continue their final preparations ahead of the upcoming European Championship when they take on Israel in a friendly at the Nagyerdei Stadion on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since August 2012 when they played out a 1-1 draw at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium.

Hungary were left spitting feathers last Tuesday as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Ireland in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Before that, Marco Rossi’s men were on a 14-game unbeaten streak across all competitions — claiming nine wins and five draws — a run which saw them book their spot in the 2024 European Championship.

Hungary have been drawn in Group A of the Euro alongside Scotland, Switzerland and four-time world champions Germany.

Israel’s quest for a place in the Euro 2024 tournament came to an end last time out as they fell to a humbling 4-1 loss against Iceland in the playoff semi-finals on March 21.

Ran Ben Simon’s men have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw since September 2023.

Israel will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways this weekend as they take on an opposing side who have won just one of their five encounters since 1992.

Hungary vs Israel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Israel hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Hungary have picked up just one win in that time, which came in June 2000, when they edged out Simon’s men 2-1 in a friendly, while the spoils have been shared once.

Hungary are unbeaten in seven of their last eight friendlies, claiming five wins and two draws since March 2022.

Simon’s men have managed just one win in their last five friendlies while losing three and claiming one draw since March 2022.

Hungary vs Israel Prediction

Off the back of their disappointing defeat against Ireland, Hungary will head into the weekend looking to find their feet. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we fancy Hungary to pick up the win at the Nagyerdei Stadion.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Israel

Hungary vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Hungary’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Hungary’s last five outings)