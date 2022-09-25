Hungary vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Italy lock horns with Hungary on Monday.

Both teams have been impressive this month and will want to win this game to secure progress to the final stages of the competition.

Italy are currently in second place in Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League standings and have made progress with their transition. The Azzurri edged England to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Hungary, on the other hand, are at the top of their group at the moment and have been in exceptional form this year. The home side stunned Germany with a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Hungary vs Italy Head-to-Head

Italy have an impressive record against Hungary and have won 17 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams. Hungary have managed eight victories against Italy and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Italy. Hungary gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Hungary form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-W-D-L-W

Italy form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-L-D-W-D

Hungary vs Italy Team News

Hungary need to win this game

Hungary

Roland Sallai remains Hungary's only injury concern and will not be able to play a part in this game. Zsolt Nagy has also picked up a knock and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Roland Sallai, Zsolt Nagy

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Italy have a strong squad

Italy

Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano and Sandro Tonali have picked up injuries this month and have withdrawn from the squad. Ciro Immobile is also struggling with a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano, Sandro Tonali

Doubtful: Ciro Immobile

Unavailable: Manuel Lazzari, Leonardo Spinazzola

Hungary vs Italy Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Attila Szalai, Willi Orban; Adam Nagy, Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Milos Kerkez; Daniel Gazdag, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

Italy Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Davide Frattesi, Federico Dimarco; Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca

Hungary vs Italy Prediction

Italy are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have made progress under Roberto Mancini so far. The likes of Giacomo Raspadori and Davide Frattesi have made inroads into the Azzurri squad and will look to prove their mettle on Monday.

Hungary have pulled off a fair share of upsets this year and have a robust squad at their disposal. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Hungary 1-1 Italy

