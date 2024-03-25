Hungary vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Hungary and Kosovo will be in action on Tuesday (March 26) when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Puskas Arena.

Liverpool man Dominik Szoboszlai came up clutch for Hungary, netting a second-half penalty to hand them a slender 1-0 victory over Turkey in Budapest on Friday. That was in keeping with their outstanding outing in their 2024 European Championship qualifiers, where they enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, claiming 18 points from eight games to win Group G.

Hungary have been drawn in Group A of Euro 2024, alongside Scotland, Switzerland and four-time world champions Germany.

Kosovo, meanwhile, turned in a resilient performance last time out, securing a 1-0 victory over Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium om Friday.

That followed a disappointing outing in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they finished fifth in Group I after picking up 11 points from 10 games. Kosovo are unbeaten in five friendlies, winning two since 2-0 loss to Jordan in November 2021.

Hungary vs Kosovo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Hungary are unbeaten in eight games across competitions, with September’s 1-1 draw against Czech Republic being the exception.

Kosovo have lost one of their last five games across competitions, winning three, since October.

Hungary have gone six friendlies without defeat, winning four since a 1-0 loss to Serbia in March 2022.

Hungary vs Kosovo Prediction

Kosovo have shown their mettle against superior opposition, but Hungary should have enough firepower to come away with a win.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Kosovo

Hungary vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three goals scored in four of Hungary’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Hungary’s last seven outings.)