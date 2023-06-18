Hungary vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023

Hungary will look to go three straight games without defeat in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Lithuania at the Puskas Arena Park on Tuesday (June 20).

Hungary were sent crashing back to earth, as they were held to a goalless draw by Montenegro on Saturday. Before that, Marco Rossi’s men were on a three-gamewinning streak, including a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in the opening game of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.

With four points from two games, Hungary are second in Group G, two points behind leaders Serbia and three above Lithuania in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Lithuania failed to get their qualifying campaign up and running on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bulgaria at home. Before that, Edgaras Jankauskas’s men kicked off their quest for a place in Germany with a 2-0 loss against Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

The Rinktine head into the weekend winless in 12 outings across competitions since a 2-1 win over San Marino in March 2022.

Hungary vs Lithuania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hungary have been dominant in the fixture, claiming five wins in the last six meetings.

Lithuania are yet to taste victory against the Magyars. The two sides drew 1-1 in March 2001.

Hungary are unbeaten in five games, winning thrice since a 2-0 defeat against Italy in a UEFA Nations League clash in September.

Lithuania are winless in 12 games across all competitions, losing nine times, since beating San Marino in March 2022.

Hungary vs Lithuania Prediction

Having suffered a bump in the road last time out, Hungary will look to quickly find their feet and get their qualifiying campaign back on track. Hungary should take the positives from their draw against Montenegro and edge out a Lithuania side who are without a win since March 2022.

Prediction: Hungary 2-0 Lithuania

Hungary vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Hungary have kept clean sheets in their last three games across competitions.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Hungary’s last seven outings.)

