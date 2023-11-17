Hungary vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Hungary will host Montenegro at the Puskas Arena on Sunday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home team have done well in the Euro qualifiers and have now secured a spot in the group stages of the continental showpiece next year with their latest result. They played out a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria in their last game and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow defeat before team captain Dominik Szoboszlai floated in a free-kick that forced a last-minute own goal from Alex Petkov to level the scores.

Hungary sit atop the Group G table with 15 points. With qualification already in the bag, the Nemzeti Tizenegy will be looking to close out the international break with a win in front of their home fans.

Montenegro, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the qualifiers and while they remain in contention for advancement, they must rely on results elsewhere to do so. They kept their qualification hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Lithuania last time out, with Edvin Kuc and Stevan Jovetic getting on the scoresheet early in either half.

The visitors sit third in their group with 11 points from seven games. They will secure qualification with a win on Sunday, provided second-placed Serbia lose to Bulgaria elsewhere.

Hungary vs Montenegro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Hungary and Montenegro. The visitors are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups, picking up two wins and two draws.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Montenegro have scored eight goals in the qualifiers so far. Only Bulgaria (5) have scored fewer in Group G.

Hungary have the best defensive record in Group G so far with a goal concession tally of six.

Magyarok were ranked 30th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 40 places above their weekend opponents.

Hungary vs Montenegro Prediction

Hungary are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have won five of their last six home matches and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Montenegro have won three of their last four games after going winless in their four games prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Montenegro

Hungary vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hungary to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)