Hungary vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Hungary and Portugal return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at Puskas Arena on Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since June 2021, when Portugal secured a 3-0 victory in their European Championship group-stage clash.

Ad

Hungary were left red-faced in Saturday's Group F opener when they played out a 2-2 draw with the Republic of Ireland after giving up a two-goal lead at the Aviva Stadium.

Before that, Marco Rossi’s men snapped their run of five consecutive games without a win on June 10 when they edged out Azerbaijan 2-1 in a friendly at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Next up for Hungary is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in any of their last 14 attempts since December 1926.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years on Saturday when he netted twice to inspire Portugal to a 5-0 victory over Armenia in the Group F opener at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Roberto Martinez’s men have picked up four wins on the trot across all competition, a run which saw them clinch the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League title after a penalty-shootout victory over Spain in the final back in June.

Ad

While Portugal are yet to win the FIFA World Cup, they are eyeing a seventh successive appearance in the tournament, a run stretching back to 1998.

Hungary vs Portugal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up 10 wins and four draws from their previous 14 encounters.

Hungary have failed to win their last five competitive matches, losing three and picking up two draws since a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in October 2024.

Portugal have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions while picking up eight wins and two draws since September 2024.

Hungary are on a run of five straight home matches without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws since June’s 3-0 victory over Israel.

Ad

Hungary vs Portugal Prediction

While Hungary will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing opening-day result, next up is the stern challenge of a stacked Portugal side who are unbeaten in their previous 14 encounters.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two nations, we are backing Martinez's men to secure all three points at Puskas Arena.

Prediction: Hungary 1-3 Portugal

Hungary vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More