Hungary vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Hungary are set to play Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Hungary come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland last Tuesday in an international friendly game. Hungary had six shots on target compared to Republic of Ireland's one, but were unable to find the net.

Portugal, on the other hand, beat Willibald Ruttensteiner's Israel 4-0 on Thursday in a friendly fixture. A brace from Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and goals from Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo ensured victory for Fernando Santos' Portugal.

Hungary vs Portugal Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Portugal hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with Portugal beating Hungary 1-0. A second-half goal from striker Andre Silva sealed the deal for Portugal.

Hungary form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Portugal form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Hungary vs Portugal Team News

Hungary

Hungary were dealt a major blow when star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai withdrew from the squad due to injury issues. His RB Leipzig teammates, goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and centre-back Willi Orban, have been included. Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai is highly-rated, while Mainz's veteran striker Adam Szalai provides experience upfront.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal

Meanwhile, Portugal manager Fernando Santos has an incredible assortment of talent to choose from. The Manchester City trio of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva have been named, while Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and Atletico Madrid talent Joao Felix have all been called up as well.

All eyes will be on Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is likely to start every game for Portugal. The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho and Porto's Pepe provide immense experience as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Portugal Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

Portugal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Hungary vs Portugal Prediction

Hungary will surely miss Dominik Szoboszlai, who played a crucial role in ensuring the participation of his country at Euro 2020. In his absence the contributions of Adam Szalai will be key, and it will be an incredible feat if they manage to progress to the next round given the quality of the nations in their group.

Portugal, on the other hand, are among the favourites to win the tournament. They have talent and quality in every position, and are led by a bonafide superstar in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo. A lot is expected from Portugal at Euro 2020.

Portugal will be favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Hungary 0-3 Portugal

