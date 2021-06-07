Hungary vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The international friendlies continue with a fresh set of fixtures as Hungary and the Republic of Ireland go head-to-head at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium on Tuesday.

Hungary will aim to make it two wins from their two friendly fixtures, while Ireland will look to build on last Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Andorra.

Hungary made it three wins on the bounce last Friday as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Cyprus.

Andras Schafer scored the only goal of the game in the 36th minute to see off a dogged Cyprus side at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium.

Prior to that, Marco Rossi's side picked up seven points from three games to rise to second place in Group I of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Hungary are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Russia in their UEFA Nations League clash in September 2020.

Meanwhile, after a dreadful start to their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Ireland find themselves second-bottom in Group A.

Stephen Kenny's men have picked up no points from their first two group games as they fell to disappointing defeats against Serbia and Luxembourg.

After playing out a 1-1 friendly draw against Qatar back in March, Ireland returned to action last Thursday when they beat Andorra 4-1 in Catalonia.

They will now aim to build on that performance and pick up consecutive wins for the first time since March 2019.

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland Head-To-Head

Hungary have been the better side in this fixture, claiming five wins from 12 meetings with Ireland. Ireland have picked up two victories, while five games have ended all square.

Hungary Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Republic of Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Hungary

Hungary boss Marco Rossi will be without the services of defender Szilveszter Hangya and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who both pulled out due to injuries.

Injured: Sziveszter Hangya, Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspended: None

Ireland

Head coach Stephen Kenny has called up a 26-man squad for their three friendly games. However, the likes of Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dawda, Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long are not expected to play due to fitness issues. Captain Seamus Coleman has also been ruled out of the game.

Injured: Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dawda, Enda Stevens, Jack Bryne, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long, Seamus Coleman

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulagsi; Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Attila Szalai; Gergo Lovrenscsics, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, David Siger, Daniel Gazdag; Adam Szalai, Rolland Sallai

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (4-4-3): Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Lee O'Connor, John Egan, James McClean; Josh Cullen, Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight; Troy Parrott, James Collins, Daryl Horgan.

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Hungary and Ireland head into this game with an evenly matched squad on paper and we expect a thrilling contest on Tuesday. However, Hungary are in better form, having won their last three games and avoiding defeat in their last 10.

We predict the hosts will continue this fine run and claim the win.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P