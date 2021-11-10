Hungary vs San Marino prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Hungary and San Marino will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Puskas Arena on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to England last month. John Stones scored a 37th-minute equalizer for the Three Lions to cancel out Roland Sallai's first-half strike.

Despite the memorable draw, the east Europeans still find themselves in fourth place in Group I on 11 points. They cannot qualify directly for Qatar 2022 but still have an unlikely chance of finishing in the playoff spot in the event of extraordinary results going their way.

San Marino fell to a 3-0 defeat to Andorra on home turf in October. Three different men got on the scoresheet to inspire the visitors to victory.

The defeat meant San Marino remained rooted to the bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points of the qualifiers.

Hungary vs San Marino Head-to-Head

Hungary have a 100% record in five games against San Marino, winning all five matches.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Adam Szalai, Rolland Sallai and Nemanja Nikolics all got on the scoresheet to help Hungary secure a 3-0 away win.

Hungary form guide: D-L-W-L-L

San Marino form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Hungary vs San Marino Team News

Hungary

Team captain Ádam Szalai headlines the squad of 24 Hungarian players to dispute the qualifiers against San Marino and Poland.

First-choice goalkeeper and deputy captain Peter Gulacsi was excluded due to injury while Willi Orban and Bendeguz Bolla were also ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Willi Orban, Bendeguz Bolla, Peter Gulacsi

Suspension: None

San Marino

Matteo Vitaioli is the most experienced member of San Marino's 24-man squad for November's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hungary vs San Marino Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ádam Bogdan (GK); Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy; Adam Szalai, Dominik Szoboszlai; Daniel Salloi

San Marino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Elia Benedettini (GK); Alessandro D'Addario, Cristian Brolli, Andrea Grandoni, Manuel Battisini; David Tomassini, Enrico Golinucci, Lorenzo Lunadei; Jose Hirsch, Nicola Nanni, Fabio Tomassini

Hungary vs San Marino Prediction

Hungary might not exactly be heavyweights on the European footballing scene, but the home side have a distinct edge over San Marino.

The visitors are significantly weaker than the rest of their competition and are unlikely to pose much of a threat in Budapest. We are backing the hosts to secure the maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Hungary 3-0 San Marino

Edited by Peter P