Hungary vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023

Action resumes in Group G of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, with Hungary and Serbia squaring off at the Puskas Arena on Saturday (October 14) in a top-of-the-table clash.

Hungary were involved in a second consecutive share of the spoils against Czech Republic in a 1-1 draw in a friendly on September 10. Marco Rossi’s men now turn their attention to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, winning thrice in four games.

With 10 points from four games, Hungary are atop Group G, level on points with Serbia, albeit with a game in hand.

Serbia, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Lithuania 2-1 at the Darius and Girenas Stadium. That followed a 2-1 home defeat to leaders Hungary on September 7, which snapped their five-game unbeaten run.

Serbia are unbeaten in five away games across competitions, winning thrice since a 3-2 loss to Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

Hungary vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Hungary winning twice.

Serbia have one win in the fixture, which came in March 2022, when they beat the Magyars 1-0 in a friendly, while the spoils have been shared once.

Hungary are unbeaten in eight games, winning five since a 2-0 loss to Italy in the UEFA Nations League in September 2022.

Serbia have won all but one of their last four away games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in June being the exception.

Hungary vs Serbia Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between the two teams, expect a cagey affair. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, the Magyars have home advantage and should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Hungary 2-1 Serbia

Hungary vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hungary

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Serbia’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Hungary’s last five outings.)