Hungary vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The international break has begun and will see Hungary host Serbia at the Puskas Arena Park on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

Hungary's lengthy wait for another World Cup appearance has been extended until at least 2026 as they failed to qualify for the tournament at Qatar. They began the qualifiers strongly by picking up seven points in their first three games before running out of steam after the European Championship.

The home nation will now turn their attention to friendly games as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA Nations League.

Serbia secured automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in dramatic fashion, picking up a 2-1 comeback win over first-place Portugal in their final group game to leapfrog them at the top.

The Serbians will begin their preparations for the competition with a trip to Hungary this week and Denmark next week.

Hungary vs Serbia Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between the two countries. They both faced off in the group stages of the 2020 UEFA Nations League. Hungary won the first meeting 1-0 away from home, with Nobert Konyves scoring the sole goal of the game before playing out a 1-1 draw in the return clash.

Hungary Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Serbia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Hungary vs Serbia Team News

Hungary

Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai was named in the squad for the friendlies but was forced to withdraw due to injury and has been replaced by Csaba Spandler. A few players could make their international debuts during this international break including Barnsley's Callum Styles.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia

Juventus man Dusan Vlahovic is set to miss this week's game as he has returned to Italy after sustaining a groin injury.

Injured: Dusan Vlahovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hungary vs Serbia Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Péter Gulácsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Fiola; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy; Szabolcs Schon, Dominik Szoboszlai; Adam Szalai

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Andrija Zivkovic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic

Hungary vs Serbia Prediction

Hungary enjoyed strong outings in their last international break, beating San Marino 4-0 on home turf before heading to Poland to pick up a 2-1 win. They have, however, won just two of their last five home games and will be looking to strengthen their home form starting this week.

Serbia have come to life under new boss Dragan Stojkovic, going unbeaten in their World Cup qualifiers. They have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Hungary 1-3 Serbia

