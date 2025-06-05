Hungary vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Hungary will welcome Sweden to Puskás Aréna in an international friendly on Friday. The hosts will play their first friendly match of the year, while this will be the third friendly for Blågult.

Magyars were last in action against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March and suffered a 6-1 loss on aggregate. András Schafer scored the only goal for them across the two legs.

The visitors met Luxembourg in their first friendly of the year in March and fell to a 1-0 away loss. They bounced back with a 5-1 home win over Northern Ireland three days later. Alexander Isak scored his 16th goal for the national team in the second half.

Hungary vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 44 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 17 wins apiece and 10 games ending in draws.

They last met in 2016, and the visitors registered a 2-0 away win.

The hosts are winless in their last four games across all competitions, suffering three defeats.

Blågult have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions while recording six wins.

Hungary have lost just one of their last nine friendly games.

Sweden have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with Blågult recording seven wins.

They have squared off 29 times in international friendlies. Magyars have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins, four more than the visitors.

Hungary vs Sweden Prediction

Magyars have seen a drop in form, losing three of their last four games while scoring just two goals. They have registered just one win in their last eight games across all competitions. Notably, they have failed to score in four of their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Blågult head into the match in much better form than the home side, and they have scored 11 goals in their last three games. They have suffered just one loss against the hosts in the 21st century and are strong favorites.

In-form striker Viktor Gyokeres has been left out of the squad due to a minor injury and will be a key absentee here.

While the visitors have the upper hand in recent meetings against the hosts, considering Sweden's recent record in friendlies, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Hungary 2-2 Sweden

Hungary vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

