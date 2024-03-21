Hungary vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Hungary will entertain Turkey at the Puskás Aréna in an international friendly on Friday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, recording seven wins. They concluded their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a comeback 3-1 home win over Montenegro in November. Dominik Szoboszlai bagged a two-minute brace while Ádám Nagy added the third goal in the third minute of added time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in their last game of the UEFA Euro qualifiers. Neco Williams opened the scoring in the seventh minute while Yusuf Yazıcı equalized in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

Both teams topped their group tables in the Euro qualifiers, with the hosts enjoying an unbeaten run in eight games and the visitors suffering just one loss in that period.

Hungary vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 15 times in all competitions thus far, with six meetings being friendlies. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 9-4 lead in wins and just two games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. They last met in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, with the hosts recording a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Hungary have won six of their last seven home games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

Turkey have just one win in their away meetings against the hosts in nine meetings.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in all competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Hungary vs Turkey Prediction

The Magyars head into the match on a 12-game unbeaten run, scoring at least twice in nine games in that period. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last six games. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games, keeping three clean sheets while conceding just four times.

They have dropped points in just one of their last four games against the visitors and are strong favorites. Marco Rossi has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and should be able to call upon all 25 players in this match.

The Crescent-Stars saw their winning streak end after three games in their previous outing, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in November. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run under new manager Vincenzo Montella, recording three wins in four games.

Montella has called up a strong squad and had to replace Cengiz Ünder and Ferdi Kadıoğlu due to injuries. Rıdvan Yılmaz and Oğuz Aydın were called up as replacements for the duo.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the strong squads available for the match, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Hungary 2-2 Turkey

Hungary vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominik Szoboszlai to score or assist any time - Yes