Hungary vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Hungary will welcome Turkey to Puskás Aréna in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs on Sunday. They met in the first leg in Istanbul on Thursday and the Crescent-Stars registered a comfortable 3-1 home win. Orkun Kökçü scored in the first half while Kerem Aktürkoğlu and İrfan Can Kahveci added goals in the second half.

The hosts have been in poor touch recently and have won just one of their last 10 competitive games. They have spent the last two editions of the Nations League in League A and will need to overturn a two-goal deficit to retain their place in the top division.

The visitors narrowly missed on direct promotion to League A and a two-goal lead on aggregate puts them in a strong position here. They had earned promotion to League B in the 2022-23 edition.

Hungary vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. The Crescent-Stars have five wins and just two games have ended in draws.

Three of their last four meetings have been registered in the Nations League.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The visitors have failed to score in three games in that period.

Hungary are winless in their last five home games in the Nations League, playing four draws.

Turkey have won just three of their last 10 away games in the Nations League.

The visitors have registered just one win in their travels against Magyars.

The Crescent-Stars have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six away games in the Nations League.

Hungary vs Turkey Prediction

Magyars' poor form in the Nations League continued on Thursday, as they suffered their fourth loss in eight games. They were playing their historic 1000th competitive match and while András Schafer equalized for them in the 25th minute, they conceded twice in the second half.

Zsolt Nagy and Schafer picked up yellow cards on Thursday and are suspended for this crucial match.

The Crescent-Stars returned to winning ways after two games on Thursday and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last seven games in the Nations League, keeping three clean sheets.

Orkun Kokcu was booked in the first leg and will miss this match due to a suspension. Merih Demiral and Arda Güler return from suspensions and are in contention to start here.

While Magyars have a strong home record in this fixture, considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Hungary 1-2 Turkey

Hungary vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Turkey to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

